For EZCORP Inc. [EZPW], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

EZCORP Inc. [NASDAQ: EZPW] price plunged by -12.62 percent to reach at -$0.91. The company report on January 13, 2022 that EZCORP Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes.

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced that Jason A. Kulas has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer and has accepted a position at another company.

The EZCORP Board of Directors has appointed Lachlan P. Given and John Blair Powell, Jr. as co-Interim Chief Executive Officers, effective immediately. Both Mr. Given and Mr. Powell have extensive experience with the Company and the pawn industry.

A sum of 3138351 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 376.71K shares. EZCORP Inc. shares reached a high of $7.325 and dropped to a low of $5.82 until finishing in the latest session at $6.30.

The one-year EZPW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.91. The average equity rating for EZPW stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EZPW shares is $9.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EZPW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for EZCORP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for EZCORP Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZCORP Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for EZPW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.82. With this latest performance, EZPW shares dropped by -8.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.29 for EZCORP Inc. [EZPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 7.11 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.28 and a Gross Margin at +57.41. EZCORP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.18.

Return on Total Capital for EZPW is now 2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, EZPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EZCORP Inc. [EZPW] managed to generate an average of $1,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.EZCORP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EZPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EZCORP Inc. go to 35.00%.

There are presently around $348 million, or 93.20% of EZPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EZPW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,429,871, which is approximately -3.312% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,694,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.64 million in EZPW stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $25.57 million in EZPW stock with ownership of nearly 44.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EZCORP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in EZCORP Inc. [NASDAQ:EZPW] by around 4,712,009 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 3,485,015 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 40,085,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,282,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EZPW stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,125,939 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 285,323 shares during the same period.