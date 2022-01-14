For Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT], Analyst sees a rise to $41. What next?

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] plunged by -$1.63 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $23.5881 during the day while it closed the day at $21.87. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Editas Medicine Reports on Recent Progress and Outlook at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Anticipated 2022 milestones include initial clinical data for EDIT-301 in sickle cell disease by year-end, dosing of first TDT patient with EDIT-301, initiation of pediatric high-dose cohort for EDIT-101 in LCA10, and a clinical data update on EDIT-101 in the second half of 2022.

Company announces new development candidates EDIT-103 for RHO-adRP and EDIT-202 multiplexed iNK cell therapy for solid tumors .

Editas Medicine Inc. stock has also loss -10.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDIT stock has declined by -43.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.41% and lost -17.63% year-on date.

The market cap for EDIT stock reached $1.45 billion, with 68.22 million shares outstanding and 68.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, EDIT reached a trading volume of 3436026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $49.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $80, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on EDIT stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EDIT shares from 45 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.40.

EDIT stock trade performance evaluation

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.41. With this latest performance, EDIT shares dropped by -23.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.64 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.09, while it was recorded at 24.40 for the last single week of trading, and 41.31 for the last 200 days.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.61. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.82.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -37.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.64. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$493,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,139 million, or 74.30% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,443,150, which is approximately -0.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,297,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.72 million in EDIT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $119.06 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly -2.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Editas Medicine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 5,722,574 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 5,178,105 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 41,159,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,059,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,656,087 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,072,027 shares during the same period.