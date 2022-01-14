Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ESRT] gained 0.41% or 0.04 points to close at $9.73 with a heavy trading volume of 2703911 shares. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 after close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review fourth quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. The earnings release, supplemental and investor presentation will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the Company’s website, www.esrtreit.com, under “Quarterly Results” in the “Investors” section.

It opened the trading session at $9.39, the shares rose to $9.82 and dropped to $9.319, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ESRT points out that the company has recorded -17.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, ESRT reached to a volume of 2703911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESRT shares is $11.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ESRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESRT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.36.

Trading performance analysis for ESRT stock

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, ESRT shares gained by 8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.56, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. go to 1.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT]

There are presently around $1,405 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,764,487, which is approximately -0.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 16,054,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.21 million in ESRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $135.22 million in ESRT stock with ownership of nearly -2.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ESRT] by around 13,716,094 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 8,966,383 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 121,686,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,368,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESRT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,180,137 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,683,442 shares during the same period.