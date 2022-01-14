Elastic N.V. [ESTC] moved down -11.86: Why It’s Important

Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] loss -11.86% on the last trading session, reaching $97.87 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Elastic Promotes Ashutosh Kulkarni to CEO.

Shay Banon Reassumes Role of Chief Technology Officer and Continues as Board Member.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the promotion of Ashutosh (Ash) Kulkarni to CEO and his nomination to the Board of Directors. Kulkarni will succeed Founder and CEO Shay Banon, who reassumes the role of Chief Technology Officer, and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.

Elastic N.V. represents 92.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.11 billion with the latest information. ESTC stock price has been found in the range of $97.60 to $105.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, ESTC reached a trading volume of 5002356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elastic N.V. [ESTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $171.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Elastic N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Elastic N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V. is set at 7.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTC in the course of the last twelve months was 492.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for ESTC stock

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.04. With this latest performance, ESTC shares dropped by -13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.83 for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.68, while it was recorded at 108.65 for the last single week of trading, and 141.91 for the last 200 days.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elastic N.V. [ESTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.28 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. Elastic N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.27.

Return on Total Capital for ESTC is now -27.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.25. Additionally, ESTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] managed to generate an average of -$59,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Elastic N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elastic N.V. go to 2.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elastic N.V. [ESTC]

There are presently around $6,894 million, or 80.20% of ESTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,770,952, which is approximately 22.103% of the company’s market cap and around 9.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,245,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.28 million in ESTC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $508.3 million in ESTC stock with ownership of nearly 2.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elastic N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC] by around 6,806,468 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 5,652,292 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 57,980,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,439,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTC stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,331 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,474,640 shares during the same period.