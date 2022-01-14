CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $85

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] plunged by -$0.79 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $75.67 during the day while it closed the day at $74.02. The company report on December 17, 2021 that CoStar Group Announces Plans for Expanded Corporate Campus in Richmond, Virginia.

New facility will create and consolidate capacity for over 3,000 employees focused on next generation technology, research and development, marketing, sales and operations in a new, state-of-the-art campus.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics, specializing in multifamily and single family residential, office, industrial, retail, hospitality and land property sectors, announced today the planned expansion of its research and technology center in Richmond, Virginia. The new corporate campus is expected to bring together over 3,000 employees to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and research in support of the real estate industry. Over the next five to ten years, the planned growth would make CoStar Group the largest technology company and one of the largest private employers in Richmond.

CoStar Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSGP stock has declined by -19.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.26% and lost -6.34% year-on date.

The market cap for CSGP stock reached $29.95 billion, with 392.42 million shares outstanding and 391.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 2337919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $106.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $979, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock. On October 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CSGP shares from 825 to 1000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 70.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.20.

CSGP stock trade performance evaluation

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, CSGP shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.23 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.08, while it was recorded at 73.50 for the last single week of trading, and 85.10 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.43 and a Gross Margin at +77.61. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.69.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.92. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $47,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,209 million, or 96.30% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 41,399,512, which is approximately -5.223% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,555,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.83 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly -5.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 22,800,180 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 21,712,005 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 332,563,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,075,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,501,037 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,006,774 shares during the same period.