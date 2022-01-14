Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $250

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] gained 2.07% or 4.6 points to close at $227.00 with a heavy trading volume of 4753553 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Cat Financial Contributes to the National Museum of African American Music to Promote Education, Understanding and Diversity to Youth Throughout the Nashville Area.

Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) is announcing a $1 million donation to the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) to support and promote the museum’s focus on education and youth outreach in the Nashville area. The newly built museum is a state-of-the-art gallery designed to engage audiences in hands-on experiences that inform and inspire fans and students. NMAAM’s mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“This contribution will expose thousands of Nashville youth to the museum,” said Cat Financial President Dave Walton. “Our partnership will foster a greater understanding and appreciation for the influence and impact of African Americans on music and enrich the dialogue between students and the community through unique, culture-driven experiences.”.

It opened the trading session at $222.89, the shares rose to $227.88 and dropped to $222.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAT points out that the company has recorded 9.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 4753553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $229.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $232 to $235, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 4.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 26.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.26. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.68 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.32, while it was recorded at 223.04 for the last single week of trading, and 213.74 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 32.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $81,790 million, or 69.60% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,854,764, which is approximately 0.885% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,777,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.07 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.39 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

924 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 16,902,191 shares. Additionally, 845 investors decreased positions by around 24,144,227 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 326,713,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,760,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,306 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 2,257,715 shares during the same period.