Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock Downgrade by Vertical Research analyst, price target now $57

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.51% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.43%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Marioff Strengthens Long-Standing Partnership with Carnival Corporation & PLC.

Extension of fleet-wide service agreement provides comprehensive preventive maintenance program for cruise ships.

Marioff has extended its BluEdge™ Elite service agreement with Carnival Corporation & PLC for an additional five years to provide preventive maintenance services for its HI-FOG® water mist fire protection systems, currently installed aboard 75 cruise ships in Carnival’s fleet. Marioff, a leading developer of water mist fire protection technology, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Over the last 12 months, CARR stock rose by 27.94%. The one-year Carrier Global Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.37. The average equity rating for CARR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.68 billion, with 867.60 million shares outstanding and 866.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, CARR stock reached a trading volume of 2612802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $56, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 60.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

CARR Stock Performance Analysis:

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.43. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.21, while it was recorded at 52.38 for the last single week of trading, and 50.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carrier Global Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 14.46%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,222 million, or 88.20% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,686,511, which is approximately 1.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,571,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.2 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 29.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 524 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 45,121,434 shares. Additionally, 563 investors decreased positions by around 36,772,176 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 658,139,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,033,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,795,318 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 6,020,311 shares during the same period.