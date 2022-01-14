Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] moved down -8.51: Why It’s Important

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.416 during the day while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Borqs Technologies Enters into the Automobile and EV Smart Cockpit Market.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy with operations in the United States, India and China, today announced that the Company has entered into a five year Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Cheyin Intelligent Technologies, Co. Ltd. (“Cheyin”), an intelligent vehicle solutions provider for automobile OEMs, including vehicle interactive system development, services based on advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

Borqs and Cheyin’s cooperation plans to develop the smart digital cockpit market by deploying Qualcomm’s integrated and scalable automotive solutions, including but not limited to the R&D and manufacturing of In-Vehicle-Infotainment systems, intelligent cockpit systems, intelligent assisted driving systems and other products based on the Qualcomm technology platform.

Borqs Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -5.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRQS stock has declined by -33.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.47% and lost -0.64% year-on date.

The market cap for BRQS stock reached $41.95 million, with 115.16 million shares outstanding and 58.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 3146898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

BRQS stock trade performance evaluation

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.13. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4708, while it was recorded at 0.3898 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7588 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.20% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 670,474, which is approximately 3640.858% of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 326,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in BRQS stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $57000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 52.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,227,969 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 198,317 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 99,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,525,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 400,256 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 198,317 shares during the same period.