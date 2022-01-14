BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] – find out why.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.51% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.66%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Duke Energy Awards $200,000 in Grants to Support Economic Development in Florida.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., January 13, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Duke Energy Florida is investing $200,000 in strategic economic development and recruitment programs across the state.

Over the last 12 months, DUK stock rose by 13.63%. The one-year Duke Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.55. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.34 billion, with 769.00 million shares outstanding and 768.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, DUK stock reached a trading volume of 2579687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $106.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 1.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.78, while it was recorded at 104.01 for the last single week of trading, and 101.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.16 and a Gross Margin at +28.76. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.96. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $49,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

DUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 2.50%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $49,840 million, or 63.20% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,230,475, which is approximately 1.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,113,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.5 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.05 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 1.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 825 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 18,802,037 shares. Additionally, 639 investors decreased positions by around 21,499,910 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 440,689,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,991,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,507,024 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,220,442 shares during the same period.