Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] is 7.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: BJDX] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.20 during the day while it closed the day at $2.74. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. Appoints Mark Feinberg, M.D. as Chief Medical Advisor.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) (“Bluejay”) a late-stage, pre-revenue diagnostics/medical device company focused on developing cost-effective, rapid, near-patient products for triage and monitoring of disease progression, today announced the appointment of Mark W. Feinberg, M.D. as Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Feinberg will guide Bluejay’s clinical development programs and provide strategic medical and scientific leadership to the Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“I am very pleased to welcome Mark on board as Chief Medical Advisor. I believe Mark’s expansive clinical background and strategic leadership skills will be invaluable as we seek to develop the Company’s first product, the Symphony IL-6 Test to determine patient acuity for sepsis triage and monitoring (“Symphony IL-6 Test), and to advance Bluejay’s pipeline,” said Indranil “Neil” Dey, Bluejay’s Chief Executive Officer. “Bluejay intends to file its Pre-Submission application with the FDA in January 2022 for the Symphony IL-6 Test and to initiate the expanded clinical testing program in Q3:22. The results from this clinical program will form the basis of the Company’s planned 510(k) marketing application, intended to be submitted in Q3:22. I look forward to working together with Mark to advance this program and Bluejay’s cardiovascular disease programs and embark on the next phase of growth as a Company.”.

The market cap for BJDX stock reached $52.20 million, with 19.05 million shares outstanding and 9.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, BJDX reached a trading volume of 7190140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BJDX stock trade performance evaluation

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.29 for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. [BJDX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.