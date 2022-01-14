Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $110

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.03%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Baxter International Foundation Partner on New $3.5 Million Minority Student Program.

Scholarships assist students pursuing STEM fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Supports Black and Brown teachers to boost retention and quality in the classroom.

Over the last 12 months, BAX stock rose by 7.30%. The one-year Baxter International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.18. The average equity rating for BAX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.68 billion, with 500.00 million shares outstanding and 499.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, BAX stock reached a trading volume of 2538759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $97.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on BAX stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BAX shares from 93 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 43.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.76, while it was recorded at 86.49 for the last single week of trading, and 81.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baxter International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +40.06. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.44.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 12.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.31. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of $22,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 11.17%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,563 million, or 87.10% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 50,569,880, which is approximately -1.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,082,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.37 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 0.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 35,417,758 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 36,283,277 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 351,286,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 422,987,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,442,411 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,225,731 shares during the same period.