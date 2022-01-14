Air Lease Corporation [AL] is 1.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Air Lease Corporation [NYSE: AL] traded at a low on 01/13/22, posting a -1.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.76. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the Fourth Quarter of 2021.

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced an update on aircraft investments, sales, and new significant financing occurring in the fourth quarter of 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, ALC’s fleet was comprised of 382 owned aircraft and 92 managed aircraft, with 416 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2028.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3609731 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Air Lease Corporation stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for AL stock reached $5.06 billion, with 114.12 million shares outstanding and 106.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 684.80K shares, AL reached a trading volume of 3609731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Air Lease Corporation [AL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AL shares is $55.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Air Lease Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $50 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Air Lease Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Lease Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for AL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89.

How has AL stock performed recently?

Air Lease Corporation [AL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, AL shares gained by 6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Air Lease Corporation [AL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.49, while it was recorded at 45.72 for the last single week of trading, and 43.57 for the last 200 days.

Air Lease Corporation [AL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Lease Corporation [AL] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.64. Air Lease Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.62.

Return on Total Capital for AL is now 5.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Lease Corporation [AL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.03. Additionally, AL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 240.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Lease Corporation [AL] managed to generate an average of $4,302,200 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Air Lease Corporation [AL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Lease Corporation go to 16.76%.

Insider trade positions for Air Lease Corporation [AL]

There are presently around $4,668 million, or 93.30% of AL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13,641,247, which is approximately 29.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,567,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $435.69 million in AL stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $297.92 million in AL stock with ownership of nearly -22.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Lease Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Air Lease Corporation [NYSE:AL] by around 7,655,168 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 7,531,996 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 87,319,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,507,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,588,586 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 971,985 shares during the same period.