Accenture plc [ACN] Revenue clocked in at $53.74 billion, down -9.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] traded at a high on 01/12/22, posting a 0.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $377.19. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Accenture Named a Leader Among Global Cybersecurity Providers in Independent Report.

Accenture Security receives highest score in “Current Offering” category in research report.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on global cybersecurity consulting providers, which notes that Accenture “earns credibility with tech expertise but proves it with vertical knowledge.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3009813 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Accenture plc stands at 3.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for ACN stock reached $253.17 billion, with 632.28 million shares outstanding and 631.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 3009813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $380 to $420. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $397, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ACN stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ACN shares from 395 to 440.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 10.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 51.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Accenture plc [ACN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, ACN shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 378.40, while it was recorded at 374.81 for the last single week of trading, and 327.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.29 and a Gross Margin at +32.59. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 34.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.96. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accenture plc [ACN] managed to generate an average of $9,466 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 12.28%.

There are presently around $176,189 million, or 73.80% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,114,702, which is approximately 0.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,442,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.14 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.54 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly -0.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 839 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 18,613,037 shares. Additionally, 821 investors decreased positions by around 15,451,603 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 433,044,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 467,109,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,765,444 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 774,238 shares during the same period.