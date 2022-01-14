10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] Revenue clocked in at $459.20 million, down -29.63% YTD: What’s Next?

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.78% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.84%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that 10x Genomics to Present Virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

10x Genomics’ management is scheduled to present virtually on Monday, January 10, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.10xgenomics.com/.

Over the last 12 months, TXG stock dropped by -41.73%. The one-year 10x Genomics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.51. The average equity rating for TXG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.98 billion, with 110.87 million shares outstanding and 87.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 704.19K shares, TXG stock reached a trading volume of 2417468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $192.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc. is set at 9.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.25.

TXG Stock Performance Analysis:

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.84. With this latest performance, TXG shares dropped by -23.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.12 for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.89, while it was recorded at 120.21 for the last single week of trading, and 166.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 10x Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

10x Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,275 million, or 95.60% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,365,839, which is approximately 5.92% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,354,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $875.74 million in TXG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $797.06 million in TXG stock with ownership of nearly 7.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 10x Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG] by around 6,653,290 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 5,264,828 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 67,031,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,949,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXG stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,327,163 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 584,212 shares during the same period.