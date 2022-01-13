W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Revenue clocked in at $487.20 million, up 30.03% YTD: What’s Next?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] traded at a high on 01/12/22, posting a 1.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.20. The company report on January 10, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Acquisition of Producing Properties in the Gulf of Mexico.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to acquire working interests in and operatorship of oil and gas producing properties in Federal shallow waters in the central region of the Gulf of Mexico (“GOM”) for total cash consideration of $47 million, subject to normal and customary post-effective date adjustments. The transaction will have an effective date of July 1, 2021, and is anticipated to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Key highlights of the transaction are as follows:.

Adds internally-estimated proved reserves of 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (Boe) (69% oil) and proved and probable, or 2P, reserves of 7.6 million Boe (75% oil) as of July 1, 2021 assuming strip pricing as of December 7, 2021;.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3818432 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of W&T Offshore Inc. stands at 5.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.23%.

The market cap for WTI stock reached $606.19 million, with 142.30 million shares outstanding and 92.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 3818432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $5.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has WTI stock performed recently?

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.69. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 24.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.85 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $217 million, or 37.80% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,290,646, which is approximately 18.475% of the company’s market cap and around 34.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,749,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.15 million in WTI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $14.23 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 20.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 7,340,330 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 6,174,967 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 38,040,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,556,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,327,783 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 732,120 shares during the same period.