Wipro Limited [WIT] is -10.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wipro Limited [NYSE: WIT] slipped around -0.81 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.70 at the close of the session, down -8.52%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021 under IFRS.

IT Services delivers strong revenue growth for the quarter at 27.5% YoY, IT Services Segment Margins at 17.6%.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the Quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Wipro Limited stock is now -10.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WIT Stock saw the intraday high of $8.93 and lowest of $8.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.96, which means current price is +1.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, WIT reached a trading volume of 8144864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wipro Limited [WIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $8.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wipro Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Wipro Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wipro Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for WIT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has WIT stock performed recently?

Wipro Limited [WIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, WIT shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.34 for Wipro Limited [WIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.05, while it was recorded at 9.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.46 for the last 200 days.

Wipro Limited [WIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wipro Limited [WIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Wipro Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.43.

Return on Total Capital for WIT is now 18.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wipro Limited [WIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.90. Additionally, WIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wipro Limited [WIT] managed to generate an average of $539,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Wipro Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Wipro Limited [WIT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Limited go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Wipro Limited [WIT]

There are presently around $1,105 million, or 2.40% of WIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WIT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,242,376, which is approximately 2.578% of the company’s market cap and around 79.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,345,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.11 million in WIT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $87.19 million in WIT stock with ownership of nearly -4.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wipro Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Wipro Limited [NYSE:WIT] by around 14,767,291 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 17,925,459 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 94,335,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,028,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WIT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,909,593 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 871,125 shares during the same period.