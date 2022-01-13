why Target Corporation [TGT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $284.03

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] plunged by -$3.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $230.138 during the day while it closed the day at $224.47. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Target Announces Fast, Easy Solutions for Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers.

– Target guests can shop in stores and online up until the very last minute, once there’s no longer time to ship. Guests can get their digital purchases the same day by placing orders as late as 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for Drive Up and Order Pickup, or by using Same-Day Delivery with Shipt with a final delivery window between 5-6 p.m., no membership required.

– Retailer announces new last-minute deals on thousands of gifts across Target’s entire assortment, available Dec. 19-25.

Target Corporation stock has also loss -1.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGT stock has declined by -5.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.25% and lost -3.01% year-on date.

The market cap for TGT stock reached $107.82 billion, with 484.80 million shares outstanding and 478.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 4182742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $284.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $317 to $329, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on TGT stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 210 to 265.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 5.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.42 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.59, while it was recorded at 228.31 for the last single week of trading, and 237.11 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.30 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.67.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 24.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corporation [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.63. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corporation [TGT] managed to generate an average of $10,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 89.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.99.Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corporation [TGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 13.99%.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $84,908 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,878,327, which is approximately 0.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,153,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.24 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.02 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -1.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 910 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 13,949,078 shares. Additionally, 921 investors decreased positions by around 21,751,092 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 342,559,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,259,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,937,165 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 4,643,001 shares during the same period.