why Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.39

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] slipped around -0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.97 at the close of the session, down -1.30%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Altice USA Announces Government Affairs Leadership Update.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Lee Schroeder, Altice USA’s Executive Vice President of Government & Community Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer, will be leaving the company in July 2022.

The Community Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer roles will be assumed by Lisa Gonzalez Anselmo, Altice USA’s Executive Vice President of Communications, and she will continue to report to the company’s CEO Dexter Goei. The company will look to appoint a new head of Government Affairs.

Altice USA Inc. stock is now -1.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATUS Stock saw the intraday high of $16.26 and lowest of $15.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.19, which means current price is +2.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 3008077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $25.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on ATUS stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATUS shares from 40 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.39, while it was recorded at 16.10 for the last single week of trading, and 26.59 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $49,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 32.76%.

Insider trade positions for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $3,732 million, or 53.40% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,557,586, which is approximately -0.287% of the company’s market cap and around 13.37% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 19,363,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.3 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $230.18 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 23.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 78,574,850 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 98,675,579 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 53,400,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,651,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,779,906 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 57,244,560 shares during the same period.