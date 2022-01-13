Wells Fargo lifts Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Falcon Minerals Corporation [NASDAQ: FLMN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.56%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Desert Peak Minerals and Falcon Minerals Corporation to Combine in $1.9 Billion All-Stock Merger, Creating a Premier, Shareholder Returns-Driven Mineral and Royalty Consolidation Company.

Combined Company will own over 139,000 Net Royalty Acres, normalized to a 1/8th royalty equivalent, over 105,000 of which are located in the Permian Basin.

Projected to produce approximately 13,500 – 14,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 1H 2022 on a combined basis.

Over the last 12 months, FLMN stock rose by 44.67%. The one-year Falcon Minerals Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.82. The average equity rating for FLMN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $431.22 million, with 46.34 million shares outstanding and 38.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 646.71K shares, FLMN stock reached a trading volume of 3085640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLMN shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Falcon Minerals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Falcon Minerals Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Falcon Minerals Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

FLMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, FLMN shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.08, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Falcon Minerals Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +57.81. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLMN is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.37. Additionally, FLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] managed to generate an average of $209,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Falcon Minerals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

FLMN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Falcon Minerals Corporation go to -6.64%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation [FLMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 61.30% of FLMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,062,575, which is approximately -6.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FREESTONE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 2,536,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.73 million in FLMN stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $12.52 million in FLMN stock with ownership of nearly -5.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Falcon Minerals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Falcon Minerals Corporation [NASDAQ:FLMN] by around 3,619,488 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,819,430 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,991,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,430,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLMN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,314 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,332,922 shares during the same period.