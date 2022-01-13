Wall Street Analyst Resumed Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] plunged by -$0.94 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.80 during the day while it closed the day at $27.77. The company report on January 11, 2022 that URBN Reports Record Holiday Sales.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net sales for the two and eleven months ended December 31, 2021.

Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance.

Urban Outfitters Inc. stock has also loss -3.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, URBN stock has declined by -7.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.79% and lost -5.42% year-on date.

The market cap for URBN stock reached $2.78 billion, with 98.31 million shares outstanding and 60.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, URBN reached a trading volume of 3008626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $41.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $36 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on URBN stock. On May 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for URBN shares from 30 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

URBN stock trade performance evaluation

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, URBN shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.76, while it was recorded at 28.53 for the last single week of trading, and 34.80 for the last 200 days.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,980 million, or 75.10% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,698,955, which is approximately 35.334% of the company’s market cap and around 38.95% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,340,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.63 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $187.61 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 10.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 12,971,455 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 9,572,519 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 48,768,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,312,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,788,599 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,521,218 shares during the same period.