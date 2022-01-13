Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] closed the trading session at $136.90 on 01/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $136.08, while the highest price level was $139.05. The company report on December 12, 2021 that Dollar Tree Sets the Record Straight Regarding Recent Engagement with Mantle Ridge; Comments on Mantle Ridge’s Notice of Nomination of Directors.

Dollar Tree (Nasdaq: DLTR) (“Dollar Tree” or the “Company”) today issued the following statement regarding recent interactions with Mantle Ridge and its notice seeking to nominate a full slate of 11 directors to the Company’s Board of Directors at its 2022 Annual Meeting:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“Dollar Tree’s Board of Directors and management team maintain an ongoing dialogue with shareholders and welcome input about the Company’s strategy and performance. We are however disappointed that Mantle Ridge has been unwilling to engage with us constructively and has instead chosen to proceed in such an unwarrantedly aggressive and hostile manner. Mantle Ridge’s overreach in seeking to replace our full Board with its own hand-picked slate — despite having no ideas or plans to improve on our business or operations — is not justified nor would it be in the best interests of Dollar Tree shareholders.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.58 percent and weekly performance of -2.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 40.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, DLTR reached to a volume of 3224815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $154.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $132 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on DLTR stock. On November 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 96 to 148.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 88.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

DLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, DLTR shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.22, while it was recorded at 138.71 for the last single week of trading, and 110.03 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 14.90%.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,591 million, or 97.20% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,176,995, which is approximately -1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 1.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,360,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 23,237,250 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 26,130,599 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 152,176,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,544,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,909,149 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,352,106 shares during the same period.