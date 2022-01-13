Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] Revenue clocked in at $284.40 million, down -4.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: VIR] price surged by 15.07 percent to reach at $5.24. The company report on January 11, 2022 that GSK and Vir Biotechnology Announce United States Government Agreement to Purchase Additional Supply of Sotrovimab, Authorized for the Early Treatment of COVID-19.

– 600,000 additional doses to be supplied to the US government for distribution in Q1 2022, enabling further access to sotrovimab nationwide –.

– Brings total number of doses secured to date through binding agreements to approximately 1.7 million globally –.

A sum of 3407932 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.56M shares. Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares reached a high of $40.81 and dropped to a low of $35.0001 until finishing in the latest session at $40.01.

The one-year VIR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.24. The average equity rating for VIR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIR shares is $91.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $29 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $62, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on VIR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vir Biotechnology Inc. is set at 3.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13.

VIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.16. With this latest performance, VIR shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.01, while it was recorded at 35.14 for the last single week of trading, and 42.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vir Biotechnology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -387.79. Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -391.09.

Return on Total Capital for VIR is now -48.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.92. Additionally, VIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] managed to generate an average of -$913,349 per employee.Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

VIR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vir Biotechnology Inc. go to 7.00%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. [VIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,963 million, or 72.30% of VIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIR stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 22,616,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 8,723,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $349.03 million in VIR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $288.88 million in VIR stock with ownership of nearly 15.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Vir Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:VIR] by around 4,453,845 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 7,032,698 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 62,568,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,055,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,149,691 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 830,086 shares during the same period.