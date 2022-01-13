Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Stock trading around $5.85 per share: What’s Next?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] slipped around -0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.85 at the close of the session, down -3.15%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Vaxart to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.

Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Andrei Floroiu, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sean Tucker, SVP and Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. James Cummings, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Events & Presentations page, accessible here: https://investors.vaxart.com/events-presentations, beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, VXRT reached a trading volume of 3352404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 619.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48.

How has VXRT stock performed recently?

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 6.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -766.66. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -796.34.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -35.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.94. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,150,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Insider trade positions for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

There are presently around $219 million, or 39.20% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 8,632,855, which is approximately 16.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,095,384 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.36 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.02 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 4,245,019 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 1,571,383 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 31,635,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,452,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 506,246 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 274,341 shares during the same period.