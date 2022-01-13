Tuya Inc. [TUYA] Is Currently 5.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tuya Inc. [NYSE: TUYA] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.095 during the day while it closed the day at $5.90. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Roundup from Tuya Smart Booth at 2022 CES.

Every January, the annual CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas draws top business professionals from a range of sectors around the world to promote the future of consumer technology.

At this year’s show, from January 5 through 7, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) showcased a wide variety of smart devices to demonstrate how smart technologies can transform our lives.

Tuya Inc. stock has also gained 3.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TUYA stock has declined by -30.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.96% and lost -5.60% year-on date.

The market cap for TUYA stock reached $3.02 billion, with 561.39 million shares outstanding and 281.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, TUYA reached a trading volume of 4270294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tuya Inc. [TUYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUYA shares is $13.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tuya Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Tuya Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on TUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tuya Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

TUYA stock trade performance evaluation

Tuya Inc. [TUYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, TUYA shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.96% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.84 for Tuya Inc. [TUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 14.15 for the last 200 days.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tuya Inc. [TUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.43 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Tuya Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.20.

Return on Total Capital for TUYA is now -34.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Additionally, TUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 129.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Tuya Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tuya Inc. [TUYA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tuya Inc. go to -1.30%.

Tuya Inc. [TUYA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Tuya Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Tuya Inc. [NYSE:TUYA] by around 10,552,353 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 15,133,605 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 17,739,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,425,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUYA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,232 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 6,938,153 shares during the same period.