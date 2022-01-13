The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] moved down -3.16: Why It’s Important

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] loss -3.16% on the last trading session, reaching $390.31 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women Announces Latest Round of Investments, Partnerships and Grants to Kick Off 2022.

One Million Black Women announces new investments, impactful partnerships and philanthropic grants for 17 leading organizations and projects across the country to lift up Black women and girls.

One Million Black Women announces new partnership with the renowned King Center ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. represents 348.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $130.48 billion with the latest information. GS stock price has been found in the range of $388.56 to $404.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 4141806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $459.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $440 to $450, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 10.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 633.65.

Trading performance analysis for GS stock

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 394.30, while it was recorded at 397.39 for the last single week of trading, and 381.95 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 17.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $93,207 million, or 73.40% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,978,433, which is approximately -0.601% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,225,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.07 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.15 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly -1.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

837 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 10,167,857 shares. Additionally, 692 investors decreased positions by around 10,338,643 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 218,295,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,802,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,800,048 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,077,089 shares during the same period.