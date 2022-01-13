SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $26

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] gained 0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $20.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 28, 2021 that SunPower Names Chief Marketing Officer to Reintroduce Solar to Homeowners.

New leadership to leverage deep consumer and marketing experience to make solar easy and affordable for all Americans.

SunPower Corporation represents 172.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.48 billion with the latest information. SPWR stock price has been found in the range of $20.365 to $21.247.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 2861468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $26.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while CFRA analysts kept a Sell rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

Trading performance analysis for SPWR stock

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -14.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.52, while it was recorded at 19.77 for the last single week of trading, and 25.24 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.53 and a Gross Margin at +14.86. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.28.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 62.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 289.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.17. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $272,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at SunPower Corporation [SPWR]

There are presently around $1,135 million, or 35.00% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,815,574, which is approximately 6.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,121,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.52 million in SPWR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $103.99 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 8.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 8,115,619 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 5,094,260 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 42,482,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,692,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,341,216 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,220,087 shares during the same period.