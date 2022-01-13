Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain 11.17% so far this year. What now?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] closed the trading session at $74.42 on 01/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.28, while the highest price level was $74.43. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Rio Tinto purchases first battery-electric trains for the Pilbara.

Rio Tinto has agreed to purchase four battery-electric trains for use in the Pilbara region of Western Australia as part of the company’s strategy to reduce its carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.

Rio Tinto purchased the four 7MWh FLXdrive battery-electric locomotives from Wabtec Corporation with production due to commence in the United States in 2023 ahead of initial trials in the Pilbara in early 2024.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.17 percent and weekly performance of 10.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 5650423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $72.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.22. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.73 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.33, while it was recorded at 71.62 for the last single week of trading, and 76.00 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -1.60%.

There are presently around $7,587 million, or 9.00% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,358,333, which is approximately 3.344% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $813.55 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $560.47 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 92.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

316 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 12,667,047 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 10,729,308 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 78,546,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,942,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,869,692 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,275,704 shares during the same period.