Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] Is Currently -2.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RGLS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -21.41%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that Regulus Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the “Company” or “Regulus”), today announced that Jay Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference being held from January 10-13, 2022. An on-demand webcast presentation will be available on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events and Presentations” through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.regulusrx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation date.

Over the last 12 months, RGLS stock dropped by -78.03%. The one-year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.16. The average equity rating for RGLS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.82 million, with 87.04 million shares outstanding and 81.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, RGLS stock reached a trading volume of 6112111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGLS shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on RGLS stock. On March 06, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for RGLS shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

RGLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.41. With this latest performance, RGLS shares dropped by -27.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.62 for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3712, while it was recorded at 0.2847 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7479 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -141.47. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -157.21.

Return on Total Capital for RGLS is now -42.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.69. Additionally, RGLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] managed to generate an average of -$655,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

RGLS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. go to 39.60%.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 54.30% of RGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGLS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,451,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; ENDURANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,547,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in RGLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.8 million in RGLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RGLS] by around 1,454,546 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,556,389 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,952,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,963,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGLS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,424 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 600,434 shares during the same period.