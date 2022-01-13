Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] moved down -1.88: Why It’s Important

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] closed the trading session at $19.35 on 01/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.24, while the highest price level was $19.90. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on February 18, 2022.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after the stock market closes on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Park will hold a conference call on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results and current operational environment.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.49 percent and weekly performance of 2.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, PK reached to a volume of 2730718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $20 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

PK stock trade performance evaluation

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.24 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.81, while it was recorded at 19.36 for the last single week of trading, and 19.69 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.20 and a Gross Margin at -53.87. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.01.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now -5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.65. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of -$7,912,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,025 million, or 91.20% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,898,041, which is approximately -0.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,747,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $527.46 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $271.71 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly -33.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 19,108,153 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 31,963,854 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 153,034,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,106,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,637,783 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,938,107 shares during the same period.