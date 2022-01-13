NEXGEL Inc. [NXGL] is 25.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NEXGEL Inc. [NASDAQ: NXGL] traded at a high on 01/12/22, posting a 11.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.28. The company report on January 12, 2022 that NEXGEL Announces the Launch of MEDAGEL ClearComfort Hydrogel Patch.

– ClearComfort Patches Prevent and Treat Blisters Using Advanced Hydrogel Technology -.

NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXGL, NXGLW), a leading provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced the launch of its MEDAGEL ClearComfort Hydrogel Patch. The patches – using NEXGEL’s advanced hydrogel technology – prevent and treat foot blisters by comfortably insulating the skin from friction caused by rubbing and chafing in shoes.

The market cap for NXGL stock reached $18.25 million, with 5.57 million shares outstanding and 2.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 365.76K shares, NXGL reached a trading volume of 13927146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NEXGEL Inc. [NXGL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for NEXGEL Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.25.

How has NXGL stock performed recently?

NEXGEL Inc. [NXGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.06. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading.

NEXGEL Inc. [NXGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NEXGEL Inc. [NXGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -335.31 and a Gross Margin at -45.10. NEXGEL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -335.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,003.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.19.