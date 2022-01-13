MetLife Inc. [MET] moved down -0.56: Why It’s Important

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] traded at a low on 01/12/22, posting a -0.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.62. The company report on January 11, 2022 that MetLife Named to “JUST 100” List of Top Corporate Citizens.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that it has been named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital. The “JUST 100” is a comprehensive ranking that recognizes companies doing right by all their stakeholders, including employees, customers, communities and shareholders.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability, which is central to MetLife’s business strategy and guides every aspect of our operations,” said MetLife Chief Sustainability Officer Jon Richter. “We’re building a more confident future by safeguarding people’s health and well-being, advancing greater equality, and investing in stronger communities.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2869011 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MetLife Inc. stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.96%.

The market cap for MET stock reached $56.19 billion, with 854.90 million shares outstanding and 710.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, MET reached a trading volume of 2869011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MetLife Inc. [MET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $73.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $67 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 5.23.

How has MET stock performed recently?

MetLife Inc. [MET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, MET shares gained by 12.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.06 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.44, while it was recorded at 67.37 for the last single week of trading, and 62.26 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for MetLife Inc. [MET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 8.35%.

Insider trade positions for MetLife Inc. [MET]

There are presently around $41,969 million, or 76.30% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,182,879, which is approximately 4.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 61,061,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.13 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.9 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly -1.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 521 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 27,500,276 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 47,679,541 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 545,486,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 620,665,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,170,254 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 2,473,743 shares during the same period.