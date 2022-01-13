Maxim Group lifts Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] price surged by 30.60 percent to reach at $0.97. The company report on December 15, 2021 that NXT-ID Awarded a U.S. General Services Administration Contract to Distribute Personal Emergency Response Systems to Federal, State and Local Government Purchasers.

While available now for low or no cost to veterans through the Veterans Health Administration, new contract extends reach to more government buyers.

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) announces it has been awarded a U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract to bring its personal emergency response systems (PERS) to federal, state and local government purchasers as of Q3 2021. NXT-ID will now be able to distribute their life-saving technology directly to long-term partners like the Veterans Health Administration and to other government agencies to help more people feel safe and secure at an affordable price.

A sum of 13096284 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.21M shares. Nxt-ID Inc. shares reached a high of $4.29 and dropped to a low of $3.21 until finishing in the latest session at $4.14.

The average equity rating for NXTD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

NXTD Stock Performance Analysis:

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.97. With this latest performance, NXTD shares gained by 55.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nxt-ID Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.12 and a Gross Margin at +65.01. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.04.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now -2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.39. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$150,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.00% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 198,905, which is approximately 4.617% of the company’s market cap and around 12.56% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 112,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in NXTD stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.44 million in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 47.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 438,342 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 33,321 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 320,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,956 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 24,862 shares during the same period.