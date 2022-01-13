Market cap of ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] reaches 28.53M – now what?

ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ: PIXY] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.18 during the day while it closed the day at $1.02. The company report on December 8, 2021 that ShiftPixy to Particpate in the Wolfe Consumer Growth Conference.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform, today announced that on Tuesday, December 14 it will be hosting meetings and participating in a panel discussion entitled, “Shifting Consumer Behaviors – Stay at Home or On the Road?” at the Wolfe Consumer Growth Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ShiftPixy Inc. stock has also loss -1.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PIXY stock has declined by -0.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.25% and lost -12.82% year-on date.

The market cap for PIXY stock reached $28.53 million, with 37.73 million shares outstanding and 15.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, PIXY reached a trading volume of 6927177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22.

PIXY stock trade performance evaluation

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 36.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9615, while it was recorded at 0.9509 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6938 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.76 and a Gross Margin at -0.15. ShiftPixy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.85.

ShiftPixy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ShiftPixy Inc. [PIXY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 13.80% of PIXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,850,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 268,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in PIXY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.27 million in PIXY stock with ownership of nearly 73.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ShiftPixy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in ShiftPixy Inc. [NASDAQ:PIXY] by around 3,178,384 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 206,891 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 575,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,960,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIXY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,913,023 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 160,574 shares during the same period.