Market cap of Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] reaches 68.54M – now what?

Nutriband Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRB] closed the trading session at $8.15 on 01/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.7756, while the highest price level was $8.62. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Nutriband Inc. And Kindeva Drug Delivery Sign Feasibility Agreement to Develop AVERSA(TM) Fentanyl, an Abuse Deterrent Fentanyl Patch.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW) today announced the signing of a feasibility agreement with Kindeva Drug Delivery to develop Nutriband’s lead product, AVERSA™ Fentanyl, based on its proprietary AVERSA™ abuse deterrent transdermal technology and Kindeva’s FDA-approved transdermal fentanyl patch (fentanyl transdermal system). The feasibility agreement is focused on adapting Kindeva’s commercial transdermal manufacturing process to incorporate AVERSA technology.

Nutriband’s AVERSA™ abuse deterrent technology can be utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with a recent notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and international patents granted in Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Mexico, and Australia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.15 percent and weekly performance of -9.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, NTRB reached to a volume of 10900816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nutriband Inc. [NTRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRB shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutriband Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NTRB stock trade performance evaluation

Nutriband Inc. [NTRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.34. With this latest performance, NTRB shares gained by 48.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Nutriband Inc. [NTRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.79, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

Nutriband Inc. [NTRB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nutriband Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.