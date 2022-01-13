Market cap of InMode Ltd. [INMD] reaches 4.56B – now what?

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] closed the trading session at $55.74 on 01/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.18, while the highest price level was $59.95. The company report on January 12, 2022 that InMode Expects Record Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results, Q4 Revenue Between $109.5M-$110M.

Conference call to be held on February 10 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.03 percent and weekly performance of -3.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, INMD reached to a volume of 3515807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $98.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.80.

InMode Ltd. [INMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, INMD shares dropped by -16.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.00, while it was recorded at 55.49 for the last single week of trading, and 61.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.34 and a Gross Margin at +85.03. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.40.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 33.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] managed to generate an average of $241,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 33.20%.

There are presently around $2,571 million, or 63.00% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,171,704, which is approximately 307.678% of the company’s market cap and around 34.85% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,150,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.64 million in INMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $143.62 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly 94.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 11,379,370 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 11,423,372 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 23,327,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,130,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,435,686 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,531,450 shares during the same period.