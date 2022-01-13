Market cap of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] reaches 7.86B – now what?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] gained 1.42% or 0.37 points to close at $26.48 with a heavy trading volume of 4987130 shares. The company report on January 10, 2022 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP PROVIDES UPDATE ON FOURTH QUARTER TRANSACTION ACTIVITY.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today transaction activity for the three months ended December 31, 2021. These transactions reflect Brixmor’s disciplined strategy of growing its portfolio in existing retail sub-markets and leveraging its value-added platform to deliver attractive returns.

It opened the trading session at $26.04, the shares rose to $26.48 and dropped to $26.027, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRX points out that the company has recorded 17.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 4987130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $26.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.03.

Trading performance analysis for BRX stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.13. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.17 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.55, while it was recorded at 25.99 for the last single week of trading, and 23.18 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.73 and a Gross Margin at +43.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.07.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 4.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $286,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -4.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $7,583 million, or 99.20% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,390,037, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,877,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $897.08 million in BRX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $681.7 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 14,547,684 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 16,380,526 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 255,447,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,375,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,652,987 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,442,376 shares during the same period.