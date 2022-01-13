Market Analysts see XL Fleet Corp. [XL] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] closed the trading session at $2.88 on 01/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.86, while the highest price level was $3.0382. The company report on December 21, 2021 that XL Fleet Installs Charging Infrastructure to Power Apex Clean Energy’s Electrified Vehicle Deployments.

Leading clean energy company electrified its work truck fleet with XL Fleet plug-in hybrid and hybrid systems on its F-Series pickup trucks earlier this year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Charging deployment was managed by the XL Grid and World Energy teams and includes 12 chargers across six wind farm facilities in Texas, Oklahoma and Illinois.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.99 percent and weekly performance of -4.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, XL reached to a volume of 2704327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XL shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on XL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

XL stock trade performance evaluation

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, XL shares dropped by -28.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XL Fleet Corp. [XL] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.20 and a Gross Margin at +10.43. XL Fleet Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.99.

Return on Total Capital for XL is now -7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, XL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.70 and a Current Ratio set at 22.70.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65 million, or 17.10% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,459,422, which is approximately -0.125% of the company’s market cap and around 25.71% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,436,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.9 million in XL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.54 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly 8.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 1,215,947 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 1,883,826 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 19,404,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,504,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 364,085 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 527,084 shares during the same period.