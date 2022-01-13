Market Analysts see Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Vocera Communications Inc. [NYSE: VCRA] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $78.95 at the close of the session, up 0.03%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Vocera Collaborates with Amazon to Improve Patient Experience.

Vocera skill for Alexa to advance care team communication.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced it collaborated with Amazon to build a Vocera skill for Alexa. The skill leverages a set of technologies from Alexa Smart Properties and will be HIPAA-eligible for healthcare customers. The Vocera skill for Alexa will expand the Vocera ecosystem to provide a hands-free and immersive voice experience to patients and families. The new Vocera skill for Alexa is designed to make it easier and faster for patients and families to get information about their stay and reach the right care team members with simple voice requests spoken to an Amazon Echo in the patient’s room. The intelligent solution is also designed to reduce unnecessary interruptions to the care team and minimize cognitive overload among clinicians.

Vocera Communications Inc. stock is now 21.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VCRA Stock saw the intraday high of $79.07 and lowest of $78.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.43, which means current price is +26.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 631.75K shares, VCRA reached a trading volume of 2891674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCRA shares is $76.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vocera Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vocera Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VCRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vocera Communications Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for VCRA in the course of the last twelve months was 68.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has VCRA stock performed recently?

Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.28. With this latest performance, VCRA shares gained by 35.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.10 for Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.19, while it was recorded at 79.04 for the last single week of trading, and 46.92 for the last 200 days.

Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.75 and a Gross Margin at +64.03. Vocera Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.87.

Return on Total Capital for VCRA is now -1.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.94. Additionally, VCRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] managed to generate an average of -$14,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Vocera Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vocera Communications Inc. go to 19.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA]

There are presently around $3,030 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCRA stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,629,771, which is approximately -3.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,191,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.93 million in VCRA stocks shares; and CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $232.64 million in VCRA stock with ownership of nearly 1.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vocera Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Vocera Communications Inc. [NYSE:VCRA] by around 2,879,607 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 2,959,551 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 32,538,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,377,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCRA stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,033,834 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 250,705 shares during the same period.