Market Analysts see Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.74%. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Nextdoor to participate in UBS Global TMT Conference on December 6.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Friar, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Doyle, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Monday, December 6, 2021 starting at 7:00 a.m. ET. The conference is a three-day event for investors to hear from industry experts and corporate management in the tech, media, and telecom (TMT) sectors.

A webcast of the virtual event can be accessed through the events and presentations section of Nextdoor’s Investor Relations website, investors.nextdoor.com. A recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for a period of time following the event.

The one-year Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.0. The average equity rating for KIND stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $564.52 million, with 78.95 million shares outstanding and 62.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, KIND stock reached a trading volume of 5397251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26.

KIND Stock Performance Analysis:

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, KIND shares dropped by -25.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.42% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.17 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 6.83 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $261 million, or 68.38% of KIND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,985,165, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.86% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,744,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.92 million in KIND stocks shares; and THINK INVESTMENTS LP, currently with $26.77 million in KIND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KIND] by around 23,912,319 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 25,624,423 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 12,971,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,565,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIND stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,333,024 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 19,569,431 shares during the same period.