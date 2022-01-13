Market Analysts see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] traded at a low on 01/12/22, posting a -1.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.35. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Karyopharm Promotes Sohanya Cheng to Chief Commercial Officer.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that Sohanya Cheng has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. She will be responsible for leading the Company’s commercial strategy and operations, including the continued commercialization of XPOVIO® (selinexor). Ms. Cheng joined Karyopharm in 2021 as Senior Vice President of Sales and Commercial Operations.

“Sohanya has extensive commercialization experience coupled with deep oncology expertise, making her the ideal person to take the reins as we prepare for SIENDO Phase 3 top-line results in endometrial cancer, continue to expand XPOVIO’s position in the treatment paradigm for multiple myeloma and progress our clinical pipeline,” said Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm. “Since joining Karyopharm, she has played a significant role in shaping our commercial strategy and strengthening capabilities, resulting in an increase in product revenue in 2021. Sohanya’s continued guidance and leadership will be invaluable and I look forward to more great things from her as our new chief commercial officer.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3073207 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.98%.

The market cap for KPTI stock reached $646.96 million, with 75.46 million shares outstanding and 68.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 3073207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on KPTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45.

How has KPTI stock performed recently?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.95. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 38.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.25, while it was recorded at 7.77 for the last single week of trading, and 7.74 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.00 and a Gross Margin at +96.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.59.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -96.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -391.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 259.43. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$454,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $478 million, or 77.30% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,790,318, which is approximately 0.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,019,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.97 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $44.95 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 5,996,264 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,603,118 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 43,692,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,291,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 324,263 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,601,301 shares during the same period.