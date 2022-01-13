Market Analysts see Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] price surged by 2.97 percent to reach at $1.5. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Ally announces up to $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization and dividend on common stock; declares dividends on Series B and Series C preferred stock.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) announced today that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of its common stock, effective until Dec. 31, 2022. Ally recently completed a $2.0 billion share repurchase program in 2021, and expects to begin repurchasing shares in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company’s common stock, representing a 20% increase compared to the company’s prior quarterly cash dividend. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on Feb. 1, 2022.

“The strength of Ally’s balance sheet and capital position allows us to meaningfully increase our common dividend for the seventh time in as many years and maintain a robust share-repurchase program,” said Ally Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey J. Brown. “Both actions represent important components of our capital allocation framework and our broader objective to drive long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”.

A sum of 5156486 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. Ally Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $53.04 and dropped to a low of $51.29 until finishing in the latest session at $52.04.

The one-year ALLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.15. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $66.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $68 to $59, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ALLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.44.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.99. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.72 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.41, while it was recorded at 50.42 for the last single week of trading, and 50.78 for the last 200 days.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to 7.33%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,811 million, or 96.70% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,961,617, which is approximately -2.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,031,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $1.27 billion in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 16,837,232 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 27,592,294 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 278,603,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,032,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,918,445 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,266,115 shares during the same period.