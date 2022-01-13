Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] Is Currently -1.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] loss -1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.49 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Kintara Announces Grant from Luxembourg National Research Fund and Cancer Foundation Luxembourg to Support VAL-083’s Mechanism of Action Research in Glioblastoma.

Multi-year project grant awarded to the laboratory of Professor Simone Niclou, Ph.D. and Dr. Anna Golebiewska, Ph.D., at the Luxembourg Institute of Health.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced that a multiyear research grant from Luxembourg National Research Fund (FNR) and Cancer Foundation Luxembourg has been awarded to Doctor Anna Golebiewska Ph.D., co-leading the NORLUX Neuro-Oncology laboratory with Professor Simone Niclou at the Luxembourg Institute of Health. The FNR is the main funder of research activities in Luxembourg. The Cancer Foundation Luxembourg is dedicated to patient support and oncology research by providing information to the cancer patient community on preventing, screening and living with the disease. The two organizations jointly fund outstanding projects in the cancer research field. The grant is intended to support Dr. Golebiewska’s research on the mechanism of action for VAL-083’s utility to treat glioblastoma (GBM). Trained as a cellular and molecular biologist, Dr. Golebiewska has been engaged in brain tumor research primarily focused on the biology of GBM with a special interest in tumor heterogeneity, plasticity, and tumor microenvironment.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. represents 48.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.79 million with the latest information. KTRA stock price has been found in the range of $0.4701 to $0.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 3445848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTRA shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KTRA stock

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.59. With this latest performance, KTRA shares dropped by -26.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.56 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6863, while it was recorded at 0.5084 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2738 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -397.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -706.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -706.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -464.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,914,900 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $3 million, or 11.60% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,035,459, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,125,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in KTRA stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.33 million in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly 26.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 2,761,809 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 169,754 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,405,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,336,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,595,650 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 108,714 shares during the same period.