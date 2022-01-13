KB Home [KBH] fell -5.25% so far this year. What now?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] gained 0.55% on the last trading session, reaching $42.38 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2022 that KB Home Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

Fourth Quarter Total Revenues of $1.68 Billion; Diluted Earnings Per Share Up 71% to $1.91Operating Income Margin Improved 310 Basis Points to 12.8%; Gross Margin Increased to 22.3%Net Order Value Up 12% to $1.77 Billion; Ending Backlog Value Grew 67% to $4.95 BillionFull-Year Return on Equity Increased 810 Basis Points to 19.9%.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended November 30, 2021.

KB Home represents 90.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.90 billion with the latest information. KBH stock price has been found in the range of $42.195 to $43.037.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, KBH reached a trading volume of 3289762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $53.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $47 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on KBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

Trading performance analysis for KBH stock

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.08 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.79, while it was recorded at 41.45 for the last single week of trading, and 43.13 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.14 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.05.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 7.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.97. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $165,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.

KB Home [KBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 36.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $3,289 million, or 92.10% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,865,647, which is approximately -7.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,225,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.59 million in KBH stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $165.57 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 6.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 4,840,103 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 6,872,028 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 65,900,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,612,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,355,107 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,318,580 shares during the same period.