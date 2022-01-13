JP Morgan lifts Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ: GRUB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.77% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.59%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund Partners with Grubhub to Launch $2 Million Grant Program for Hispanic-Owned Restaurants Across the Country.

The USHCC Educational Fund is proud to join forces with Grubhub to support Hispanic-owned restaurants impacted by COVID.

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Education Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization affiliated with the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), and Grubhub, a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, have opened applications for the USHCC & Grubhub Restaurant Small Business Grant Program. The program is supported by proceeds from Grubhub’s Donate the Change Program, and grants will range from $5,000 to $10,000.

Over the last 12 months, GRUB stock dropped by -57.27%. The one-year Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.18. The average equity rating for GRUB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.85 billion, with 778.79 million shares outstanding and 709.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, GRUB stock reached a trading volume of 2863097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRUB shares is $94.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRUB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GRUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

GRUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, GRUB shares dropped by -6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.13 for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.99, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.24 and a Gross Margin at +24.58. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRUB is now -0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.64. Additionally, GRUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [GRUB] Insider Position Details

77 institutional holders increased their position in Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. [NASDAQ:GRUB] by around 9,218,441 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 61,070,865 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 19,453,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,836,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRUB stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,137,807 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 23,852,632 shares during the same period.