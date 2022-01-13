Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] is -76.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ: JWEL] closed the trading session at $4.97 on 01/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.62, while the highest price level was $5.58. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Jowell Global Announces Strategic Partnership with China Ants Alliance.

Jowell Global Ltd. (“Jowell Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced it has established strategic partnership with China Ants Alliance in relation to self-owned brand products, to bring high quality, affordable and trustworthy retail brands to millions of families.

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, chief executive officer and chairman of Jowell Global, commented: “The retail industry in China is evolving rapidly as new business model, technology and applications emerge. To stand out among the vast product varieties, make meaningful impact and commercialize in the new ecosystem has become an unprecedented challenge to the retailers.” Mr. Xu continued, “China Ants Alliance is dedicated to serve mid-and-small sized retailers to strengthen their competitiveness by collaborating self-owned brands, joint procurement, big data, and business school programs. By far, its network covers 95 members across 28 provinces and municipalities in China, reaching total RMB90 billion annual sales by its members. Going forward, Jowell Global and China Ants Alliance will leverage each other’s distribution channels to enhance targeted sales and marketing. We will further integrate our online, offline, big data, logistics, services platform, to bring high quality international and domestic products to millions of families through self-owned, celebrities, and international brands.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -76.94 percent and weekly performance of -18.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -70.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, JWEL reached to a volume of 3236333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jowell Global Ltd. is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

JWEL stock trade performance evaluation

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.12. With this latest performance, JWEL shares dropped by -70.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.42% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.58 for Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.19, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 7.78 for the last 200 days.

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.81. Jowell Global Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.70.

Return on Total Capital for JWEL is now 38.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.68. Additionally, JWEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL] managed to generate an average of $32,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 195.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.29.Jowell Global Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Jowell Global Ltd. [JWEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of JWEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWEL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 17,811, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.97% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in JWEL stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $11000.0 in JWEL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Jowell Global Ltd. [NASDAQ:JWEL] by around 20,174 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 26,159 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWEL stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,174 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 26,159 shares during the same period.