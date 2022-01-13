Goldman slashes price target on Huntsman Corporation [HUN] – find out why.

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] gained 4.51% or 1.62 points to close at $37.52 with a heavy trading volume of 3825452 shares. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Huntsman Highlights Recent Strategic Actions to Enhance Shareholder Value.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) issued the following statement in response to the letter and nomination notice the Company received from Starboard Value LP today:.

It opened the trading session at $36.82, the shares rose to $37.565 and dropped to $36.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUN points out that the company has recorded 40.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, HUN reached to a volume of 3825452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $41.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $33, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 17.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.56 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.44, while it was recorded at 36.07 for the last single week of trading, and 29.41 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +18.28. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.43. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $28,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.39%.

There are presently around $6,889 million, or 86.60% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,956,960, which is approximately -0.588% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,584,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.19 million in HUN stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $435.16 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 30,049,562 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 28,369,663 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 125,179,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,598,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,011,010 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,521,534 shares during the same period.