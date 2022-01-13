For Confluent Inc. [CFLT], Analyst sees a drop to $80. What next?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] surged by $1.68 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $74.749 during the day while it closed the day at $73.65. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Confluent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 10, 2022.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Confluent will host a live video webcast to discuss the results.

Video Webcast InformationDate: Thursday, February 10, 2022Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ETWebcast: https://investors.confluent.io.

Confluent Inc. stock has also gained 21.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFLT stock has inclined by 10.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 81.94% and lost -3.40% year-on date.

The market cap for CFLT stock reached $18.84 billion, with 259.15 million shares outstanding and 69.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 3041922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $91.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 5.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.13. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 15.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.94% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.36, while it was recorded at 69.51 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.56 and a Gross Margin at +68.10. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -97.15.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -118.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.98. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Confluent Inc. go to 2.72%.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 26,534,041 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,390,405 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 26,414,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,338,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,117,493 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,793 shares during the same period.