Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] moved up 9.11: Why It’s Important

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] closed the trading session at $0.42 on 01/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.424, while the highest price level was $0.54. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Phexxi Access to Expand under New Government Guidance Stating Insurers Must Cover FDA-approved Contraceptives with No Out-of-Pocket Costs to Women.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) today commended the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the U.S. Department of Labor on their separately-issued updated guidance related to contraceptive access.

The new guidance specifies that most insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) must provide coverage, with no out-of-pocket costs to women, for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved contraceptive products, like Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), prescribed by healthcare providers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.92 percent and weekly performance of 11.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, EVFM reached to a volume of 54354855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVFM shares is $1.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.41.

EVFM stock trade performance evaluation

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.40. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4718, while it was recorded at 0.3920 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8720 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -23234.08 and a Gross Margin at -269.73. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31907.85.

Return on Total Capital for EVFM is now -200.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -590.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,675.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,380.10. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,319.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$968,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11 million, or 22.60% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,009,858, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 4,502,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 million in EVFM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.64 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 13.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 2,275,511 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 11,791,166 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 12,658,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,725,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,253,508 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,083,952 shares during the same period.