E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] Revenue clocked in at $474.40 million, down -13.85% YTD: What’s Next?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.73%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that E2open Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Growth Acceleration Continues.

Over the last 12 months, ETWO stock dropped by -15.80%. The one-year E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.31. The average equity rating for ETWO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.91 billion, with 300.30 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, ETWO stock reached a trading volume of 3205736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

ETWO Stock Performance Analysis:

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.53, while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.88. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$15,242 per employee.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,942 million, or 99.70% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with ownership of 41,617,831, which is approximately 102.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.28 million in ETWO stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $283.71 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 139,195,670 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 25,020,791 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 139,060,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,276,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,494,971 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 11,136,075 shares during the same period.