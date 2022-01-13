DatChat Inc. [DATS] Stock trading around $2.69 per share: What’s Next?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.82% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.61%. The company report on January 3, 2022 that DatChat Appoints Mark Mathis as Chief Blockchain Architect to Lead Web 3.0 Initiatives.

DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screenshot protection, today announced the appointment of Mark Mathis as its first Chief Blockchain Architect. The Chief Blockchain Architect position will focus on aligning the Company’s strategic initiatives with the increasing adoption of blockchain technology primarily through development and integration within the DatChat ecosystem.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mathis brings over 20 years of experience in senior software and technology development positions, including leadership roles at IBM, Ally Bank, and Bank of America. Mathis will leverage his deep domain expertise in blockchain development and implementation to strengthen DatChat’s technology platform and ecosystem in this newly created role.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.69 million, with 15.33 million shares outstanding and 14.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.91M shares, DATS stock reached a trading volume of 5152681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DatChat Inc. [DATS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 0.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

DATS Stock Performance Analysis:

DatChat Inc. [DATS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.37 for DatChat Inc. [DATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DatChat Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for DATS is now -331.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -717.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -807.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -201.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DatChat Inc. [DATS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.24. Additionally, DATS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DatChat Inc. [DATS] managed to generate an average of -$163,245 per employee.DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 93.10 and a Current Ratio set at 93.10.

DatChat Inc. [DATS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.80% of DATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DATS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 56,258, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 32,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86000.0 in DATS stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $48000.0 in DATS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ:DATS] by around 134,900 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,110 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DATS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,900 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,110 shares during the same period.